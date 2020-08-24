POLICE LOG: Break up in a parking lot catches attention from police

The following comes from Madison County Sheriffs Office police logs and is public record.

Winning a sweepstakes

“Police took a call (reporting) a suspicious call. The reporting person received a call about winning a sweepstakes. The reporting person only wanted it documented. The individual was advised of a federal website to report suspicious and fraudulent calls. No further action taken. “





Alcohol misdemeanor

“Police received a complaint of a driver sitting in a gas station on University Blvd with an open container of alcohol. The driver appeared to be passed out in the driver seat. Police responded to the area, contacted the driver and conducted field sobriety tests with negative results. Police issued a misdemeanor citation for the open container of alcohol.”







Missing handgun

“Police responded to (a business on) North East Main Street for a report of a missing handgun that was lost in the parking lot. Police check the parking lot and did not locate the gun. (The) reporting party (believed) he may have also lost it in Saint Anthony. The parking lot was checked several times throughout (the officer’s) tour without success in locating the gun. (Police) spoke to Walmart employees in regards to the missing gun.”







Drivers license re-evaluation

“Police received a call from a concerned individual who believed someone they cared for should be re-evaluated for their driver’s license privileges. Police spoke with the caller and answered questions and concerns they had. Police also provided a form for the re-evaluation of driving privileges for the caller.”







Parking lot break up

“Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in front of a residence at night. Police located the vehicle and made contact with its occupants. Police learned that the occupants were teens in the middle of a break up. Police warned one of the teens for a curfew violation. The teens left the area for home. no further action was taken. “