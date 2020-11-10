POLICE LOG: Deer carcass left in local neighborhood

The following comes from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Rexbur Police Department police logs and is public record.

Marijuana through the vent

“This was a call where a neighbor could smell marijuana coming through the vents in an apartment complex. They shared the vent with the next-door neighbors. We responded and spoke with the parties involved. Male admitted to possessing marijuana and CBD oils. (The) apartment was searched on consent and the occupant was cited.”



Lost cat

“Police were dispatched to an animal complaint of a lost cat.”





Unpaid haircuts

“Police took a complaint where twin sisters came into a local business and had hair treatments done but then never paid for the services rendered. The subject(s) were allowed to leave after leaving identification cards as collateral until payment was made. Police attempted contact with the suspects but was unsuccessful. Complainant was advised this issue was civil.”





Booted vehicle

“Police returned a phone call to an individual stating his vehicle got booted. Police advised him this was a civil issue that he could take up with the booting company or property owner.”





Disposed deer carcass

“Police received a report of a deer carcass that had been disposed of in a neighborhood. Police contacted Fish and Game, who said that they would follow up the next day.”