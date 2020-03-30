POLICE LOG: Driving in reverse through the drive-thru

The following is from the Rexburg Police Logs and is a public record.

Fakebook threats

“Police were dispatched to an incident where two individuals got into a dispute over Facebook Messenger and both parties threatened to shoot each other. Police spoke with both parties and warned them for Harassment. Police advised both parties if the incident continued any further, both parties would be arrested. Both parties agreed to cease their dispute. Neither party was in the same town as the other. Police cleared from the incident. There is nothing further to report.”

Pellet gun shooting

“Police received a report of an individual who was shot at with a pellet gun from a passing vehicle. The only vehicle description given was a dark sedan with possibly tinted windows. The victim did not sustain any injuries.”

I lost my Ipad… in Vegas

“Police got a call about a lost Ipad. The owner of the lost Ipad stated that the Ipad was left in Las Vegas in a rental car.”

Roommate trouble

“Police returned a phone call to an individual that believed his tires were being flattened by some roommates. After talking with the individual and the apartment Manager, there was no evidence to prove his suspicions.”

Going through a drive-thru backward

“Rexburg Police took a property damage report of an individual driving her vehicle in reverse through a fast-food drive-thru and consequently hitting a sign. The driver was warned for reckless driving.”

Loud music at NorthPoint

“Took a disturbing the peace call at the North Point Apartments. Police spoke with the tenants of the room and told them to keep the music and noise down. The noise was not an issue when the police arrived. The tenants were all given a warning of disturbing the peace.”