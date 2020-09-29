POLICE LOG: Drugs found around wandering man

The following comes from Madison County Sheriff‘s Office police logs and is public record.

Lost dog



“Police were dispatched to a residence in the area of 2nd North (Street) for report of a dog that was found. Police responded to the area and observed the animal had a tag on its collar. Police were able to locate the owner for the animal and return the dog home. There is nothing further to report.”



Wandering man

“Police received a report of a suspicious male in the area of 2nd East (Street) and Moran View Drive. The caller stated that the male was walking back and forth in front of a closed business. Police arrived and made contact with the male. Police also searched the area where the male had been seen and discovered drugs and paraphernalia. Police questioned the individual who denied the items belonged to him. The incident is under investigation.”



Loud moped

“Police were dispatched to the area of North Point Apartments parking garage for report of a loud moped driving up and down the parking garage. Police responded to the area but were unable to locate the vehicle. Police then cleared.”



Knocked over cones

“Police were dispatched to the area of Moody (Rood) near Walmart due to a complaint of cones knocked over blocking the roadway. Police were able to remove the obstruction.”



Roommate trouble

“Police were dispatched to an apartment where roommates were uncomfortable with other roommates having people in the apartment at late night hours. Police spoke with two of the roommates who admitted to having people over. Police advised them to work with their roommates and find a common ground so they can live in harmony.”

