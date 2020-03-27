POLICE LOG: Drunk in the bathroom

The following is from the Rexburg Police Logs and is a public record.

Paintball fight

“Police took a phone call reference a suspicious circumstance. The individual had paintballs shot at his windows. No suspects. The individual was concerned for his family and feels targeted. Police put an extra patrol on the area.”

Traffic incident

“Police responded to an intersection near BYU-Idaho campus for a pedestrian vs. vehicle accident. The pedestrian had very minor injuries and was evaluated by paramedics but did not wish to have a report taken.”

Haircut harassment

“Police took a walk in harassment report at the Police Department. The reporting person was reporting an individual who was making inappropriate statements to her while she was cutting or washing his hair.”

Corona panic

“Rexburg Police were dispatched to the BYU-Idaho Campus to take a report of items stolen from a janitorial closets including toilet paper, hand sanitizer, and latex gloves. Felony Burglary charges pending investigation.”

Food Court theft

“Police responded to a complaint of food that was stolen from the Food Court. The subject admitted to taking the food. The subject was cited and released for misdemeanor petit-theft and also trespassed from the food court area.”

Hiding in a bathroom

“Police responded to single vehicle accident near University Blvd. The reporting party stated there was a vehicle that had crashed and they stepped out with the vehicle. The person in the vehicle said he had been drinking and if the cops came he would run. The reporting party did not remain on scene. When police arrived they found no one. Upon investigation, police found the registered owner at their apartment and found out the person driving the vehicle had locked them in a bathroom. Police attempted to make contact with the suspect through the door but they were non-complaint. Police made entry to the bath room and arrested the suspect for leaving the scene of an accident, malicious injury to property, obstruction and under age consumption.”