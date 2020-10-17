POLICE LOG: Drunk man falls in his shower

The following comes from Madison County Sheriff‘s Office police logs and is public record.

Dog chase

“Police returned a landline in reference to an animal complaint on (West) 2nd (South) and (South) 4th (West). The complaint reported having a dog chase them while they were running. The address of where the dogs came from in unknown.”







Harassment and stalking warrant

“Police responded to a suspicious circumstance. The reporting party stated a male was acting suspicious outside his home. The reporting party made contact with the male who he then recognized as someone he had previous altercations with regarding a prior incident. The male suspect admitted to trying to find where the reporting party lived. The male was warned for harassment and stalking.”







Drunk man falls in shower

“Police and Madison County Ambulance responded to a hotel where a male was drunk and fell in the shower. The male did not want police or medical assistance. The incident has been documented.”







Private property

“Police responded to a complaint of a vehicle parked on private property blocking an access to an alley way. Police arrived and found that the vehicle owner is the owner of the property where the vehicle is parked. Due to it not being a violation to park on one’s own property no action was taken.”







Open school gate

“While on patrol police noticed an open gate at a local school. Police investigated the area and found everything secure. Police cleared with no further action.”

