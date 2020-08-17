POLICE LOG: Felony harboring and a drug trailer

The following comes from Madison County Sheriffs Office police logs and is public record.

Felony harboring



“Police made contact with a female that was known to be in contact with a person who was wanted on a felony warrant. Police had previously warned the female that she could be charged with aiding the wanted person if she supported him. Police learned that the female had allowed the male to use her vehicle and had assisted him in packing his belonging. Police took the female into custody for felony harboring a wanted person, per Idaho Code 18-205. The female was placed into the Madison County Jail.”







Abandoned scooter

“Police located a scooter left next to the roadway in the area of (Second East and Second South,) which appeared (to) still (be) running. Police found that everything was fine and the scooter was not damaged. ”







Drug trailer

“Police responded to a report of a camp trailer that appeared to be occupied on BYU-Idaho Property, that BYU-I Security wanted (to be) investigated. Police arrived and spoke with both individuals. Police determined that the individuals were allowed to be on BYU-Idaho property. During the interaction Police located various controlled substances both misdemeanor and felony. Police also located drug paraphernalia. Due to Covid-19 Police were not able to arrest the individuals. Police cited and released (them) with two misdemeanors, and will file for an arrest warrant on the felonies. No further action was taken”







Feud between roommates

“This is a report of (a) suspicious person banging on a door. It was the roommate that was locked out. We confirmed identities with the reporting person. This appeared to be an ongoing feud between the roommates. They were advised to get keys. The lease will be up on August 31st and they will move out.”