POLICE LOG: Firearm found in port-a-potty

The following comes from Madison County Sheriffs Office police logs and is public record.

Playing in the park

“Police were called to Smith Park for two young girls that had been in the park for two days just hanging out around the same area in the same clothing. Police arrived in the area and located the vehicle the two young girls were in and their grandma. Police talked to (the) grandma and she indicated that she works across the street and they just play in the park while she works. Police checked on the girls and they were healthy and safe.”



Misplaced car keys

“Police responded to (an) area of Porter Park for a report of (lost) property. A female caller stated that she was at the park with her dog and she realized that she had misplaced her car keys. The caller stated that as she was looking for her keys (when) a male approached her and asked if he could help her. The caller stated that she said okay and kept looking and then she saw the male pick something up off the ground and put it in his pocket and then he left. Police were unable to locate the male or the car keys.”

Port-a-potty firearm

“Police were called to the area of Summerfield and 2400 West for a firearm that was found a port-a-potty. Police arrived (to) the area and took the firearm into their custody and located the owner a short time later. The firearm was (checked into) the (National Crime Information Center) database and was cleared and returned to the owner.”

Parking lot donuts

“Police responded to call concerning people doing donuts on a public parking lot. When Police arrived the individuals had left. Police searched the area for damages, to which there weren’t any.”



Missing person in jail

“Rexburg Police responded to assist the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office with a request to have a few residences in Rexburg checked for a missing person. Rexburg Police checked the residences, (where) they spoke with the family of the missing person. The missing person was located in a jail in Wyoming. No further assistance was needed.”

