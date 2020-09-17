POLICE LOG: Fraudulent phone call requests FBI meeting

The following comes from Madison County Sheriffs Office police logs and is public record.

Cut bike lock



“An individual had questions regarding his bike lock being cut by property managers. A notice had been sent the day before. Police spoke with the individual, and advised it would be civil, and he said they already worked out the issue and would be reimbursed by the management for the lock.”



Juvenile drug user

“Police observed a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot late at night. Police made a consensual contact. Upon contact, consent was given to search the vehicle. Drug paraphernalia was located as a result of the search. The person of interest is a juvenile and a juvenile petition for criminal charges will be filed through the courts.”



Warrant and federal agent

“Police were dispatched to take a fraud call. The complainant advised police he received a phone call saying he had a warrant and was to meet a “federal agent” from an unidentified agency at a local business. Police advised the complainant he did not have a warrant and it was a scam call. The complainant was not out any money.”



Date gone long

“Police responded to the area of South 1st West to a report of a welfare check. Police met with the (reporting party) who advised that she was concerned because her roommate had gone on a date several hours ago and had not returned and was not responding to texts. Police explained to the caller that unless there was evidence of imminent danger for her roommate there was not much that police could do. The caller was advised to call back if her roommate never came home.”



Used needle

“Police were dispatched to the parking lot of a local business due to a report of a used needle in the area. Prior to police arrival, a manager had already removed and disposed of the needle.”

