POLICE LOG: From a lost ring to yelling trucks

The following is from the Rexburg Police Logs and is public record.

Juvenile shoplifter

“Police responded to a local grocery store to take a theft report. Police identified the suspect as a juvenile male. The male was located in possession of the items that were stolen and was taken into custody and transported to 5 County Detention center.”

Overdue equipment rental

“Police were dispatched to a business for a complaint of some equipment that had been rented out and had not been returned. Upon arrival the information was gathered and contact was made with the male who rented the equipment out. He promptly retuned the item to the business.”

I forgot where I parked my car

“Police responded to take a report of a possible stolen vehicle. Police took the report and later found that the reporting party had forgot where the vehicle was parked.”

Excessive parking tickets

“An officer was dispatched to assist the parking division in towing a vehicle for excessive parking tickets that was parked in a city parking lot. Upon arrival the information was obtained and the vehicle was towed.”

That truck can yell

“Police responded to the area of a local apartment complex for a report of a loud white truck that was yelling and revving the engine. Police patrolled the area but only description given of the vehicle was a loud white truck with two occupants and no plate. Police were unable to locate the vehicle”

Fraud over inappropriate pictures

“Police returned a landline to a male caller in reference to a fraud. The male stated that he had sent inappropriate pictures to someone through an app and not that person was demanding money and threatening to post the material online. The male said he did not know what to do. The male was advised that police did not have the resources to investigate such an incident and that the male could either pay or ignore the threats.”

I never want to talk to them again

“Police returned a phone call to a citizen regarding possible harassment. The reporting party stated that an estranged family member from out of town was disregarding their wishes to cease communications. Police advised the reporting party to advise them to cease communications and block them on any online applications or other communication methods and to report any further attempts of communication to police.”

Graduating from High School doesn’t mean alcohol is okay

“Police received a complaint about underage consumption at a high school graduation. Police met with the juveniles and one juvenile was cited for under age consumption.”

The lost ring

“Police received a wedding ring which had been dropped in the parking lot of a local business. The department will hold onto the ring for safekeeping until the owner contacts the business or the police department.”