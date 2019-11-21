POLICE LOG: From a meowing cat to train watching

The following is from the Rexburg Police Logs and is public record.



Meowing cat

“Police responded to a call from a citizen who was concerned for their neighbor’s cat which was out on the porch meowing. Police arrived and spoke with the owner who then let the cat inside. They had let it out before visiting a neighbors and forgot about letting it out.”

Roommate not paying his share

“Police took a walk-in report from an individual regarding roommate issues. Police discussed the matter, and the individual reported his roommate is moving out and not paying his portion of the bills. The apartment complex advised him to make a report. Police advised the individual, we would document it but this is a civil matter, and he should work with the apartment complex and maybe an attorney.”

A child attacks another kid

“Police met with complainant at an apartment complex off of 12th West and 7th South Street. A child tore another child’s shirt and punched him in the stomach. Investigation revealed that a child has a history of special needs. See narrative for further information.”

A vague threat to the University

“Police responded to a report of a suspicious phone call on BYU-Idaho Campus. Police learned of a vague threat to a university. It is unknown if the University in question is BYU-Idaho. No information regarding the suspect is known. Police searched the area and located no suspects. Police believe that there is no ongoing threat to BYU-Idaho at this time.”

Accidental discharge of a firearm

“Police responded to a report of an accidental discharge of a firearm at a housing complex. Police arrived and investigated. It appeared the discharge was not malicious. The complex manager is working with those involved for fix damages caused by the bullet. No charges were filed or citations issued.”

Just watching trains

“Police responded to a suspicious circumstance where an individual was reportedly lying on the railroad tracks. Police searched the area and located the individual. No thoughts or intentions of suicide, the individual is intrigued by trains and was just watching it. Police advised the individual to be cautious and aware, the railroad is private property. The individual left the area, no further action taken.”

Stolen mail

“Police investigated a mail theft from an off campus university housing apartment complex on the 200 block off 5th south. Mail was taken from a lobby. Surveillance camera’s has two males walking through the lobby grabbing the mail. See narrative.”