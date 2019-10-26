POLICE LOG: From a pipe to a workplace dispute

Cloudy and in the high 50s

“Police received a complaint of a dog inside a car parked in a parking lot of a local business. Police called the complainant and advised her the current temperature was in the high 50s and that it was cloudy. Police informed the complainant her complaint was invalid as the dog was not in danger.”

A workplace dispute

“Police took a walk in harassment report at the police department. A male party wanted to report that his wife is being harassed by another male at her place of work. After speaking with the male, it sounded like it was a workplace dispute that would be more appropriate for the employer to handle, and there was nothing criminal being alleged.”

Hanging a pipe from the rearview mirror

“Police were dispatched to a call of an unwanted male individual at an apartment. Police arrived and the reporting party and male were in the parking lot. Police began speaking with the individuals. The reporting party advised that the male had a pipe hanging from the rearview mirror that had been used to smoke marijuana. Police observed the pipe in plain view and saw that it had burnt residue. Police detained the male, obtained the pipe, and completed a positive field test. The vehicle was impounded from the parking lot and the male was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.”

Suspicious activity at Golden Beauty Drive

“Police were dispatched to the area of Golden Beauty Drive where some suspicious activity was reported. Officers patrolled the area but no suspicious activity was seen.”

Laptop theft on campus

“Police responded to campus to take a theft report. Campus security advised that some employees had reported three missing laptops. Police gathered the available information and the incident is under investigation.”

A teen’s bad behavior

“Police responded to a counseling center to a report of a female juvenile that was out of control. Police arrived and made contact with the female and her grandmother and the counselor. After speaking with all the involved parties, it was determined that the female had been acting out because she had gotten in trouble and gotten some activities taken away by her grandmother who is her legal guardian. The investigation also revealed that the juvenile had been pushing and hitting her grandmother. The juvenile was talked to and warned about her behavior.”

A medical emergency behind the wheel

“Police responded to Walmart to assist EMS with a driver who had a seizure. Citizen’s witnessed it happen, busted a window in the vehicle and began to render aid. Police blocked off the road while EMS rendered aid. The patient was then transported to MMH for evaluation. Police spoke to the patient at the hospital and he was stable and in good spirits.”

Battery against an officer

“Police responded to a report of a missing vulnerable adult. After some time the individual was located and returned to their apartment per a court order. While police were at the apartment the individual became combative and punched an officer. The individual was taken into custody and charged with battery on an officer and violation of a court order. They were taken to the Madison County Jail.”

Two traffic stops in an hour

“Rexburg Police issued an adult male a misdemeanor citation for driving on a suspended license. Police released the male and did not tow his vehicle. He was instructed not to drive. Approximately 30 minutes later, the male drove away in his vehicle. Police stopped the male, took him into custody, and transported him to jail. The male was issued a second misdemeanor citation for driving on a suspended license. His vehicle was towed.”