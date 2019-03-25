POLICE LOG: From an arrow to film crews

Sharing is caring!











Flying arrow

“Police met with an individual who found an arrow lodged in the ground in his backyard that appeared to have been shot from the north. The individual wanted to document it in case it happens again. No contact was attempted with other residents.”

I don’t want my house in your movie

“Police took a walk-in report of a suspicious circumstance where the reporting person came home and found a film crew on their property filming something without the homeowner’s permission. Police were able to make contact with the person in charge and determined that the film crew did not have any ill intent when making the film and just had a lack in judgement.”

I think your kids are cute

“Police responded to a complaint where a mother with her kids were approached by an older male who stated that her kids were cute and that she had too many and asked if he could take her kids home with him. Police located the male and he advised that he loves kids and he loves to talk to people, especially kids. Police advised the subject that he made the mother extremely uncomfortable and advised him the perception he was giving was a concerning one.”

Nature Park battery

“Police were dispatched to the Nature Park for a report of a teenage male, slapping the buttocks of a female jogger. She described the male as approximately 15 years old, wearing a black hoody with a skull on the front and riding a green bicycle. Police patrolled in the area multiple times but were unable to locate the male.”

Fake money

“Police responded to a business located on the 100 East block of Main Street. A fictitious $100 bill was passed as currency at the store.”