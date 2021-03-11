Police Log: From animal violence to drug busts

The following comes from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Rexburg Police Department incident logs and is public record.

Animal violence

“Police were dispatched to a animal complaint in the north end of the county for two dogs that killed a cat. The owner of the dogs were given a warning for dog at large.”

Workplace accidents

“RP called to report a co worker had hit her vehicle in the parking lot and left. Damage was minimal, RP didn’t have any contact for other party but stated he would be at work tomorrow and would call so we could get his info.”

Intersection crash

There was a two vehicle non-injury crash at the intersection of S. Railroad and 7 W. Vehicle One turned left in front of Vehicle Two causing the collision. Vehicle One was cited for failing to yield right of way.

Drug bust

The drug task force did a controlled purchase of one ounce of meth in Idaho Falls. Idaho State Police took the meth into custody after the deal.