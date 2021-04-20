Police log: From apartment fights to car accidents

The following comes from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Rexburg Police Department police logs and is public record.

Fighting at the complex

“Police responded to an apartment complex for reports of a fight in progress. One party was cited for disturbing the peace. The other party has yet to be identified. Police are still investigating the incident.”

Suspicious graffiti

“Police responded to, the Police department for an individual walked in to report suspicious activity regarding graffiti. The individual filled out a statement, and a report was written.”

Road rage

“Police responded to a road rage incident that began on Hwy 20 and resulted in vehicle damage. The suspect had left the scene prior to police arrival. Police are attempting to locate the suspect and the incident is under investigation.”

Don’t scare the driver

“This was an accident where a driver cut across 4 lanes of traffic and a turn lane. Then when honked at by a random vehicle became scared and drove into oncoming traffic. Two vehicles were involved. Medical was refused. Tow for Unit 1. Unit 2 left under its own power.”