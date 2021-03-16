Police Log: From attempted suicide to hit and run

Attempted suicide

“Police were dispatched to an attempted suicide at an apartment in the 700 South block. Police responded and contacted the individual. Police secured the scene and had EMS come to the scene. The male was taken to a near by hospital and signed in on a welfare hold. The male was later seen by a designated examiner and admitted to a mental health center.”

Potential sex offense



“Police received a report of a potential sex offense that occurred in Rexburg. The victim was seeking treatment at an out-of-area hospital. Investigation is ongoing.”

Suspicious unlocked door and window

“Police took a report of a suspicious incident. The complainant told police that when she went to sleep her doors and windows were locked and when she woke in the night her door and window was unlocked and her security camera was unplugged and she could not find her keys. The complainant told police that at the time she did not feel it was a big deal but her friend told her to call the police and make a report.”

Hit and run

“Police were dispatched to a call of a hit and run that occurred in an apartment parking lot. Police responded and collected information and photographs from the owner of the vehicle that was struck. Police also spoke with witnesses who had seen the incident occur. Police were able to locate the suspect vehicle and the driver who admitted to striking the vehicle in the parking lot. The owner of the vehicle that was struck did not want charges pressed but did want contact and insurance information exchanged. Police facilitated the exchange and cleared.”