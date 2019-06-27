POLICE LOG: From boots held hostage to masked men

Batman pays a visit to Rexburg

“Police respond to the report of a disturbance at a student apartment complex. Reporting party reported individuals running on top of the buildings jumping between them. Police responded and spoke with (the) reporting party. No persons were identified as the suspects.”

Attempted theft

“Police responded to Walmart for a report of two females getting ready to push carts out that were full of items and not paid for. Both females were taken into custody for felony grand theft and transported to the Madison County Jail.”

Boot held hostage

“Police took a report of a missing boot that had been put on a vehicle in a private parking lot. The representative wanted the fines paid and boot returned. Police made contact with the owner of the vehicle who stated he was returning the boot as soon as a representative showed up at the business to take into his possession the boot the owner had taken off his vehicle that had the correct and proper permits for the apartment complex.”

Suspicious training scenario

“Police responded to a local business for a suspicious package. Upon further investigation, it was determined that it was a training scenario that was not passed on to the morning management.”

He likes the attention

“Police responded to a report of a man wearing high visibility clothes and a mask walking on 2nd West. Police located the man who was not wearing a mask. The man stated that he enjoys interacting with people and seeing their response to his clothing. The man committed no crimes or other violation. No further action was taken.”

Stolen tricycle

“Police were dispatched to a residence in the area of 400 West block of 1st North for (a) report of a tricycle that was stolen off of her front porch. Police responded to the address and gathered information from the owner. Police then cleared from the call. Police are currently looking for the tricycle.”

Illegal driving

“Police were contacted concerning a female who was currently driving without a license. Police attempted multiple times to locate the vehicle but were unsuccessful.”

Stadium rapper

“Police responded to report of someone yelling from the area of the stadium. Police arrived and located the source of the sound, which was someone rapping. Police warned the man for disturbing the peace and trespassing. No further citation were issued.”

52 Card(board) pick up

“Police were flagged down and advised of a vehicle losing cardboard out of the back of the vehicle on N 2nd E. The complainant reported that he advised the driver and then continued on. Contact was made with the driver and they were in the process of pickup up the cardboard.”