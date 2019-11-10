POLICE LOG: From children throwing fruit to a stolen adopted dog

The following is from the Rexburg Police logs and is public record



A car crash turned civil matter

“Police were contacted and asked to take report of private property crash that occurred 4 days ago in the Maverik parking lot on 2nd East. Police were told by the reporting party that him and the other party had entered into a civil agreement and agreed not to call the police. The reporting party was told that police could not take the report due to it now being a civil matter. Police advised the reporting party he could file a walk-in crash report he wished to do so. Police then cleared from the call.”

A missing roommate

“Police contacted a Reporting Party concerning a roommate that was missing. According to the Reporting Party the Individual went to the hospital on Sunday and was released on Monday. The RP did not know the individual’s location. Police were able to determine that when the individual was discharged from the hospital, they went directly to a mental health facility.”

Parking in the handicapped spot a no-no

“Police responded to the area of South 3rd West in reference to a parking complaint. An apartment manager called and reported a vehicle parked in handicapped spot. Police arrived and were unable to contact the owner of the vehicle. The vehicle was cited for parking in the handicapped spot.”

Children throwing fruit at a home

“Police were dispatched to do an extra patrol at a residence off of North 3rd East. The complainant stated that children walking from school are throwing fruit at her residence and she is worried that it may break a window. An extra patrol was posted during those times.”

That dog is mine

“Reporting party had issues concerning a dog they adopted. The reporting party has been receiving messages from a third party claiming the dog was stolen from them.”