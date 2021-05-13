Police log: From couples camping to trespassers

The following comes from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Rexburg Police Department police logs and is public record.

Please leave

“Police responded to a report of an individual refusing to leave a local business. The individual was issued a trespass infraction citation as well as cited and released for disturbing the peace.”

Hit and run

“Police took a walk in report of a hit and run that took place a few days prior. The reporting party was stopped at a stop sign and was rear ended. The suspect vehicle was a white truck with a black racing stripe down the middle. No plate information was seen.”

Gone camping

“Police received a phone call concerning a missing couple. After a couple of hours of searching and a multi agency involvement, the couple was found safe and surprised that people were looking for them. The couple advised Police that they were camping in the Blackfoot area and have since returned home safe.”

New in town

“Police took a call reference threats/harassment being made from this jurisdiction to a juvenile in another State. The individual in question just moved to the area, and there is no known address or local information to locate and speak with the individual at this time. Police advised this would be documented, and would try and locate local information on the individual.”