POLICE LOG: From divorce to a stolen sign

I want a divorce

“Police spoke to an individual who wanted to know the laws about getting a divorce. Police advised her that this was a civil issue and to contact an attorney.”

A child taking a trip on their bike

“Police responded to the area of West Main Street and Pioneer Road for a report of a young child that was seen crossing Main Street multiple times on their bike. Police located the child and were able to find where they lived. Police made contact with the child’s parent who was home and found out that the child went for a bike ride and snuck away. Police did not see any signs that there could be any neglect going on in regards to the child’s well being.”

He stole my sign

“Police took a report of a theft from an apartment complex. The caller stated that an unknown male stole one of their “No Skateboarding” signs. The same male also had an altercation with one of the apartment’s employees where he threw a soda can at the employee’s vehicle before leaving. Police have video and pictures of the male and his vehicle and are investigating.”



Senior Party threat at Fat Cats

“This was an event where police were notified of a bomb threat at a local business during an event attended by high school students. Police arrived and in agreement with the event sponsors, the business and police, the event was terminated. Police, at the request of the business then searched the building. No suspicious items were located. The business was then turned back to the business manager.”

Possible fraud at BYU-Idaho

“Police were contacted by BYU-Idaho and asked to take report of a possible fraud. Police met with BYU-Idaho and took report of the incident. Police are currently investigating the matter.”

They are going to be expelled

“Police responded to a local business in reference to a suspicious circumstance. Police met with the RP who advised that she works at the business and one of her students reported some concerns about another student that made them question the safety of everyone at the business. The RP advised that they were going to be kicking the student out of the school. Police stood by to keep the peace and everything was accomplished without incident.”

Someone was going through my glove box

“Police responded to a suspicious circumstance where an individual came out of a store and found someone in their car going through the glove box. Police checked the area and were unable to locate the individual. Police are working with the business to get surveillance footage to identify the individual. Nothing was reported missing.”