Police Log: From doorknobs to toy guns

The following incidents are from the Rexburg Police Log and are public record.

A grandmother needs a handyman

“Police were dispatched to assist a female with getting her grandson out of the bathroom. Her grandson had locked the door and the female could not get it open to get him out. Police arrived and removed the door knob. Police then unlocked the door and reunited the child with his grandmother. Police reattached the door knob and then cleared. There is nothing further to report.”



Foam darts fired

“Police responded to a report of shots fired at an apartment building in the area of South First West. Police made contact with two female victims who advised that an unknown male had entered their apartment while they were asleep and shot at them with a toy gun. Police located the male, and it was determined that the male had been asked to shoot the two victims by two of their roommates. Police cited the male and two other females with disturbing the peace.”

The flu

“Police received a request to do a welfare check on an individual who left work with minimal clothing (cold and blowing outside) and had flu-like symptoms. Police made contact with the individual, who advised she was okay and had just picked up her car from the mechanic shop.”

On the Lord’s errand

“Police responded to a report of a suspicious male knocking on doors. The reporting party stated it was an Asian male with black hair combed over and was approximately 5’8″. The male was reported to be asking about members of the (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) … ward and stake. Police arrived in the area and were unable to locate anybody matching the description.”