POLICE LOG: From family disputes to stolen shovels

The following is from the Rexburg Police Logs and is public record

Crying child

“Police responded to a suspicious incident where a reporting party believed they heard a child screaming get away from me. Police responded and checked all the alleyways parking lots, businesses and parks in the immediate area and was unable to locate anyone screaming or any children in any of those areas.”

Do you even skate?

“Police responded to the report of a disturbance involving three individuals skateboarding down the ramps of the parking structure. Officers responded and searched the area, but were unable to locate those involved.”

Fraudulent employer

“Police took a report of a fraud reported by a university student. It was reported that a man contacted him via his email and attempted to have him work for him. The student met with officers after concluding he was being scammed. Officers took report and information and the incident is under investigation.”

False alarms

“Police responded with Madison Fire Department to a fire alarm at a student housing complex. Police assisted in locating the source of the alarm. Madison Fire determined it was a false alarm.”

They didn’t call shotgun

“This is an incident where it was reported that someone shot a shotgun in a field across the street from Rexburg Motor Sports. The pellets bounced in the parking lot and did not cause any damage. It was reported approx. two hours after the incident happened.”

Don’t talk to me

“Police received a complaint from an individual who did not want his mom contacting him. Officers contacted the mother and told her not to contact the individual.”

Stadium rapper

“Police responded to report of someone yelling from the area of the stadium. Police arrived and located the source of the sound, which was someone rapping. Police warned the man for disturbing the peace and trespassing. No further citation were issued.”

Jamba party

“Police were dispatched to check on a long line of people waiting to get a free Jamba Juice. The complainant said that people were standing in the middle of the parking lot, in the lane of traffic. Police found the group in order standing at the edge of the lot.”

The neighbor’s dirty work

“Police were dispatched to a local residence reference a suspicious incident. Complainant reported a missing shovel and a small rug that had been moved by an unknown person. It is unknown at this time who is responsible for these incidents. Complainant feels her downstairs neighbors are involved.”

Broken windshield

“This was an event where police took a property damage report. An unknown object fell off of a semi truck on US20 hitting a windshield of another vehicle. The item broke the windshield.”

Modern-day Romeo and Juliet

“Police were dispatched to a civil call regarding an individual who was upset that family of another individual was not letting the two meet. Police spoke with both parties. The incident will be documented.”