Police log: From ghost calls to packaged drugs

The following comes from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Rexburg Police Department police logs and is public record.

Ghost harassment?

“Police were dispatched to return a land line in reference to harassment. Police contacted the reporting party who said a phone number kept contacting him. Police tried to contact the number but it is unable to take calls, and no voicemail. Police can not locate any other contact information for the phone number. Police cleared.”

Tampered motorcycle

“Police responded to a report from a citizen regarding his motorcycle being tampered with. Police gathered all available information, and are investigating this case.”

Attempted phone fraud

“Police returned landline in reference to an attempted fraud. Police made contact with an individual that said he received a phone call saying that someone tried to open an account in his name, when he talked to them they asked for his last name and social security number. He did not give out any information and just wanted to see if that was a scam or not. Police explained it was a scam, and cleared.”

Drug package

“Police responded to a report of possible drugs in a package at the Rexburg Post Office. Police took custody of the package. A Police K-9 indicated on the package. The contents of the package were seized by Police. Prosecutors declined to pursue charges in this incident. No further action was taken.”