POLICE LOG: From hallucinations to miscommunications

Threats from Las Vegas

“Police took a call from an individual located in Las Vegas. The individual stated they were being threatened by an individual who lives here (in Rexburg). Police went to the address of record and the one given by the reporting person, and the residence was vacant. Police have had no dealings with the individual in question for over a year. The reporting person was advised the individual no longer resides here. No further action taken.”

Charge your cellphone

“Police responded to perform a welfare check on the reporting persons daughter. The daughter was okay, and had stopped/lost communication because her phone died. She recharged her phone and messaged her mother.”

Kids or adults?

“Police responded to a report of juveniles riding ATV’s on the street without lights or helmets. Police responded and found that the individuals in question were adults and had proper lighting on their ATV’s. There is nothing further”

Suspicious medications

“Police responded to a store on N. 2nd E. in reference to a suspicious circumstance. An individual found a leather coin purse which contained a tin and baggy. Police collected the item and found it to be a medication, Alprazolam.”

Dog bite

“Police were dispatched to a report of an individual who got bit by a dog. Police followed up on the report and confirmed Rabies vaccinations were up to date on the dog. The victim did not want to pursue charges.”

Test drive theft

“Police received a report of a possible vehicle theft. The Reporting Person allowed the vehicle to be taken for a test drive, and the couple had not returned. Upon police arrival, the vehicle had been returned. There had been some miscommunication, both individuals were talked to, and no further action taken.”

Kids cause a lot of drama

“This is an incident where a neighbor was reported to be aggressive to others in the complex. Upon arrival, they had settled down and were attempting to work it out. We separated parties and found that an 8 year old had lied causing the argument between adults.”

Hallucinated intruders

“Police responded to a report of multiple unwanted people in an apartment. Police arrived and found no one in the apartment other than its tenant. Police discovered the complainant was suffering from hallucinations. Police were able to reassure the complainant. No further action was taken.”

The music is too loud

“Police responded to a complaint of a male in a vehicle listing to loud music in the parking lot, which appeared suspicious. Only description was Grey Mazda with Oregon plates. Police patrolled the area and did not locate the individual playing loud music sleeping in the car.”

Vehicle theft or innocent onlooker?

“Police were dispatched to a suspicious male looking at vehicles in a business parking lot off of North 2nd East. Upon arrival the male was located and it was discovered that he was from out of the country and was looking at some ATV’s on a trailer of a vehicle. It did not appear as if he was trying to get into vehicles or was doing anything illegal.”