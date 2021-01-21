Police Log: From lost wallets to really small dogs

The following comes from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Rexburg Police Department police logs and is public record.





Lost wallet

A wallet was found in the road on University Dr. The owner was contacted and advised to come pick it up.

Traffic blocker

Police responded to a report of a vehicle that was blocking a lane of travel. Police arrived and found the owner of the car already had a tow truck in-route. The vehicle was on a low traffic street, not causing a hazard. No action was taken.





Cat violence

Police responded to the area of 5th South and 4th West to a report of a female who stated that she had tripped over her cat and her ribs and wrist hurt really bad. The female stated that her husband was telling her not to call. Police made contact with the female at the residence and police contacted EMS and the female was transported to the hospital.







Freedom Lane fire

Police responded to Freedom Ln. for a reported fire. Police assisted Madison Fire temporarily with the situation and departed shortly after.







Truck problems

A resident contacted police regarding problems he was having with a truck he traded his vehicle for. Police informed me man that this was a civil issue, and no crimes were committed. No further action was taken.







Really small dogs

Police responded to the area of Main and 2nd West to a report of a really small dog that was in a vehicle by itself. The caller did not know how long the dog had been in the vehicle. Police patrolled the area and did not find any really small dogs in any vehicles.