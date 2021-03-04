Police log: From mailbox crimes to lost earbuds

The following comes from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Rexburg Police Department police logs and is public record.

Malicious mailbox crimes

“Police responded to a local residence to take a report of malicious injury to property where a mailbox was destroyed.”

Lost and found

“Police found two sets of black skull candy earbuds that are rechargeable. No identification was located in their carrying case.”

Red Bull aggression

“Police met with complainant who advised that somebody had put empty red bull cans on his windshield and had spilled some product on the driver’s side door. Police advised complainant that we would document this incident. Complainant told Officer that he has no enemies that he is aware of.”

“Police responded to a Vehicle fully engulfed in flames in the BYU-I parking lot. Police arrived and secured the scene for Madison Fire. Madison Fire was able to put the flames out. No one was injured during the fire.”