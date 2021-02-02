Police Log: From malicious skateboarders to the crime of dancing

The following comes from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Rexburg Police Department police logs and is public record.



Rear Ending

Police were dispatched to a hit and run collision where a vehicle rear ended another vehicle and left. Police met with the owner of the vehicle that was struck and collected information. This incident is still under investigation.

Family Drama

Police responded to a report of a fight between a brother and sister. The brother stated he had a cut on his arm and was bleeding. When police arrived an investigation was conducted. It was determined that the brother was the primary aggressor and was cited and released for battery and malicious injury to property. He was also trespassed from the residence.

Malicious skateboarders

Police were dispatched to the 100 block of 2nd S in reference to malicious injury to property. Police arrived and took report of skateboarders skating on a end table. Police cleared the scene.

The crime of dancing

Police were contacted concerning a subject that was suffering from a mental break down that was screaming, yelling and dancing in the street. Police determined that a crime of disturbing the peace had occurred and the victim asked that the subject be taken into custody. Subject was charged for two counts of disturbing the peace.

Remove your vehicle

Vehicle was tagged for 48 hr removal on 01/22/2021. Due to not being moved within 48 hours, the vehicle was towed by John Adams on today’s date.