Police log: From online payment stalking to strange behaviors

The following comes from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Rexburg Police Department police logs and is public record.

Business Meth

Police were advised by a local business of possible drugs being found inside the store. When police arrived they confirmed it was methamphetamine. The business reviewed security footage but were unable to locate a suspect. The baggie was logged into evidence.

Unknown argument



Police responded to a possible domestic in an apartment complex parking lot where a male was yelling at a female from a green truck. Police arrived and were unable to locate anyone arguing. Police spoke with multiple people outside who advised they did not hear or see anyone fighting. The reporting party was unable to provide a license plate number or recognize the couple. The incident has been documented.

Strange Behavior

Police responded to a report of a man acting strangely at a local gas station. Police made contact with the man and found no criminal action. Police verified that the man needed no assistance. No further action is possible.

Don’t like my online payments

Police met with a female complainant in reference to a minor violation of a no-contact order. The female stated that the male subject was served the no contact order a few days prior and that she had blocked him on her phone but that he recently liked a post on an online payment app. Police advised the female that they would call the male and remind him not to contact the female. Police made contact with the male and he was advised not to contact the female.