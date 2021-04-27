Police log: From rough needlework to traffic accidents

The following comes from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Rexburg Police Department police logs and is public record.

Rough needlework

“Police took a complaint where the Reporting Party had turned in a student to the Dean’s Office for school violations and then ran into the accused at the Plasma Center, who was a worker there and was rough with the needle in her arm, where she felt threatened. Police advised her that there was no crime committed but if she feel threatened to contact Police.”

Facebook threats

“Police received a report of threats being made on Facebook. Police looked into the incident which appears to be a misunderstanding. No further action was taken.”

Traffic accident

“Police responded to a 3 vehicle traffic accident. When police arrived the individuals involved advised police that they were uninjured. Police noticed that one driver was slurring his speech and had a difficult time trying to get balanced while standing. Police conducted SFST’s to which the individual could not complete. Police conducted a breathalyzer on the individual and the results showed excessive. Police took the individual into custody and taken to the Madison County Jail. One vehicle was towed.”

Marijuana paraphernalia

“Police observed a traffic violation on a vehicle. Police initiated a traffic stop and made contact with the vehicle occupants. While speaking with the occupants, Police detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. One of the occupants became excessively paranoid and requested an ambulance. Police searched the vehicle and located marijuana and paraphernalia. One occupant was cited for paraphernalia. The other occupant that had been transported to the hospital per request was later cited and released for marijuana and paraphernalia.”