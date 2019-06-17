POLICE LOG: From shirtless kids to butter knife threats

Shirtless kids and crazy driving

“Police received a traffic complaint. A black car was driving crazy, flying around, and a ‘fat kid hanging out of the sunroof, shirtless.’ The vehicle and driver were located and warned about reckless driving. No further action (was) taken.”

Sunset chasers

“This was an event where police received a report of (two) college males that had climbed up one of the city water towers and were sitting at the top. Police arrived and located the two males. The males indicated that they were just watching the sunset. The males were warned for trespassing and released.”

Ex-wives and narcotics

“Police were contacted and asked to do a courtesy K9 search of a vehicle that the RP had got back from his ex-wife. The RP stated his wife had been arrested for narcotics and he was concerned that there might be narcotics left in the vehicle. A K9 did a search of the vehicle and while performing the search showed a positive change of behavior at the back passenger area. The vehicle was searched and police did not locate any narcotics. An unknown substance had been spilled on the seat where the K9 indicated. Police then cleared from the call.”

Butter knife threats

“Police were advised of a threats event where the victim reported they were threatened with a butter knife. Police later found out that the individual was not directly threatened and it was reported 3rd party. The individual was talked with about their actions and were advised to not go back to that specific apartment.”

Children can look a lot like clothes

“Police were dispatched to check on a vehicle where children had been possibly left unattended in the Walmart parking lot. Police responded to the area and observed that the vehicle did not have any children in the vehicle. There was only clothing in the back of the vehicle. Police did not make contact with the vehicle owner, and the RP did not leave a name or contact phone number. Police then cleared from the call.”

He’s a little pushy

“Police responded to the 200 block of E 2nd N for a report of a salesman wearing a blue shirt and black shorts being extremely pushy. Police arrived in the area and were unable to locate the male.”

Taking a nap isn’t illegal

“Police responded to Wal-Mart parking lot for a welfare check on a vehicle that had been running since 04:00 hours and the windows were all covered. Police made contact with a male who advised that he got tired while driving so he pulled over to sleep.”

Causing a scene at the hospital

“Police were dispatched to complete a welfare check on adult male who started out seeking treatment at Madison Memorial. The subject was disruptive in the emergency room and left.”