POLICE LOG: From stolen nativity pieces to throwing cheese

When eggs fly

“Police responded to the report of a vehicle being egged. The reporting party was continuing to follow the suspected vehicle. Police were able to intercept the vehicle and speak with the parties involved. A person in the suspect vehicle admitted to throwing the egg. The driver of the egged vehicle declined to pursue charges.”

Is that coke?

“Police were asked to respond to a residence because the homeowners found a small baggie with white powder in it. Police responded and took the bag containing the substance. While at the police department, the white substance was tested for multiple different narcotics and did not get a positive response for any of them. It is unknown what the substance is and where it came from.”

Off-roading in the park

“Police observed seven individuals ride off road motor vehicles in Smith Park. The individuals fled from Police. Police were able to identify all of the individuals involved in this incident. Multiple charges maybe filed due to this incident.”

Unhappy “guests”

“Police responded to Motel 8 to take a report of some guests demanding their money back. The “guests” were unruly and profane and had left prior to officers being called. Police documented the incident.”

A high risk stop

“Police responded to the area of Airport Rd and Main St for the report of a driver brandishing a firearm while in a vehicle. Police located the vehicle and conducted a high risk traffic stop. The male was taken into custody and cited and released for exhibition of a deadly weapon, a misdemeanor.”

Did someone throw cheese?

“Police were advised of a silver Toyota passenger car with Idaho plates that was seen in the area of S 1st West and 1st South throwing an object at a pedestrian. Police spoke with the pedestrian who had the item thrown at them and they believed it was possibly cheese. Police were advised the reporting person did not have any injuries from the item being thrown. Police were advised the vehicle was last seen turning west on Main from 1st West. The RP did not have any other vehicle information nor any additional license plate info. Police checked the area and were unable to locate the vehicle.”

The barefoot babysitter

“Police were contacted about a teenage girl who knocked on a residences door and left before the resident could make contact. The resident said the girl appeared to be scared and didn’t have shoes. Police searched the area and were again contacted by the resident who said that the girl had been their neighbors babysitter and was just looking to borrow a phone. No further contact was made.”

Can my ex-boss do that?

“Police met with two citizens at the Rexburg Police Department who had questions regarding the legality of an employer notifying other employees of the citizens termination. The citizens also had questions regarding the legality of blue headlights on a personal vehicle. Police answered the citizen question. No further action is possible.”

Someone stole the lamb

“Police met with complainant in regards to theft of a nativity lamb. Police was shown video surveillance of a black Jeep Compass with black wheels that stopped and picked up the lamb. Complainant would like to have nativity lamb returned.”