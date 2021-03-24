Police Log: From strange odors to hallucinations

The following comes from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Rexburg Police Department police logs and is public record.

Don’t leave your wallet in the car

“Police received a found wallet that was in a vehicle that had been purchased in Idaho Falls from a car dealership. The owner of the wallet was contacted and will pick up the wallet.”

Harassment hallucination

“Police responded to a report of harassment that was occurring at a local hotel. Police arrived and conducted an investigation into the complaint and found that it was not occurring. Police determined that the man was hallucinating the incident. The man agreed to seek medical attention at the hospital. Police provided him with a courtesy transport to Madison Memorial Hospital.”

Abandoned crash

“Police were responding to Highway 20 334 to assist State on a possible injury crash when they observed a damaged sedan in the median at 333. Believing that it may involved, Police stopped to check on the occupants. Police found that the car was unoccupied with alcohol containers in the floor board. Police searched the area for any potentially ejected subjects but did not find anyone. Vehicle was towed.”

What’s that smell?

“Police were called to a residence for report of a suspicious odor coming from the neighbors. Police arrived on scene and attempted contact with the RP via in person and via phone, but were unsuccessful. Police patrolled the area, but were not able to locate any suspicious odors. Police then cleared. There is nothing further to report.”