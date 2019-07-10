POLICE LOG: From stuck ducks to roof climbers

The following is from the Rexburg Police logs and is public record

Roof climbing

“Police were notified of apartment residents climbing on the roof of the apartment complex. Police got the individuals off the roof and apartment management warned them to not climb there anymore.”

Fireworks or gunshot?

“Police responded to fireworks or possible gunshots fired complaint. Police arrived in the area and located fireworks that were being set off as part of a neighborhood party. No gunshots were fired. The fireworks had just finished prior to the arrival of law enforcement, and no further action was needed.”

Poor planning

“Police responded to a request for humanitarian aid. Police spoke with the individual and determined he had already been given a night at a hotel by the police department. The individual was not in crisis, but had failed to plan his trip properly, and planned to stay in Idaho for another week. The individual was advised to evaluate his situation and maybe think about changing his flight home to a closer date. The individual was denied assistance, and was advised to contact family or friends to assist in his matter.”

Prank calls

“Police met with a complainant that was receiving unwanted phone calls. The calls originate from the complainant’s home landline number (which) is commonly called spoofing. Complainant would also like a special watch on their property for the next week.”

Freeloaders

“Police were dispatched to return a phone call to a complainant reference a civil matter. Complainant is sub-leasing a room from her apartment to an acquaintance. Complainant wanted police “to go over right now and kick the freeloader out of my apartment.” Complainant was advised this was a civil issue. She would need to resolve the issue with the other party or file a small claims action in civil court.”

This duck is stuck

“Police were dispatched to an animal complaint of a duck that was unable to get out of the fenced-in stadium area of campus. Police responded and located the duck which appeared to be unharmed and in no danger at the time. Police called and spoke with the reporting party before clearing.”

Family Feud

“Police were advised of a verbal confrontation which occurred between two families because a cone was being used to reserve a parking stall on private property. Police spoke with people from both families and advised them that the parking issue is a civil matter. Police also advised that if there is a problem to not contact the person aggressively because it will only result in a bigger problem. Police recommended that the parking problem be taken to the HOA so they can resolve it.”

Lost rocks

“Police were notified of some dirt and rocks that fell off of a trailer in the area of Main Street and 1st West. Police had dispatch notify the street department. The street department later showed up and removed the dirt and rocks from the roadway.”