POLICE LOG: Individual calls police department to debate mask mandate legality

The following comes from Madison County Sheriff’s Office police logs and is public record.

K-9 unit required

“A Rexburg (K-9) Unit was requested to assist a Madison County Deputy on a traffic stop. A (K-9) unit responded and deployed for a free air sniff. Before the search started the (K-9) bracketed to the front right corner of the vehicle in question and gave a final response. A small amount of narcotics were located on the driver and within the vehicle. The (K-9) unit (then) cleared from the assist.”





Cat desires to be dropped off at an animal shelter

“Police were told about a cat that was pick(ed) up and wanted to be dropped off at the animal shelter. Police told the reporting party that she would need to call the animal shelter Monday thru Friday.”





Positive test for methamphetamine

“Police received a report of a possible DUI driver from an off-duty police officer. Police stopped the vehicle and saw paraphernalia in plain view. A search of the vehicle turned up a clear liquid in a syringe which was NIK tested and tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine. Madison County Jail was contacted but advised that they would not accept felonies. The suspect was released at the scene.”





Mask mandate complaint

“This is an incident where the (reporting party) called to bait officers into a debate about the legality of being forced to wear masks. The (reporting party) became more aggressive as the officer refused to discuss the subject. The call was ended by the officer.”







Open door

“Police observed an open door on a residence in the area of K Street and Main. The residence was vacant and police searched the residence and then secured the door.”