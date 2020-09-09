POLICE LOG: Individual finds their home falsely put up for rent

The following comes from Madison County Sheriffs Office police logs and is public record.

20-foot ladder stolen

“Police were notified of a 20 foot A frame Warner ladder had been taken from a contractor on site, at the same time frame property damage was done on the same property.”







Explosive damage done to port-a-potty restroom

“Police were contacted concerning a portable restroom that had been damaged by some type of explosive. Seat and sanitizer appeared to be damaged. Police notified owners of the damage.”







Unattended children left in a vehicle

“Police were dispatched to a parking lot of a local business due to a report of children left unattended in a vehicle. Police located the mother of the unattended children and addressed the issue. “







Abandoned vehicle

“Police responded to a single vehicle off the roadway in a ditch, in the area of 458 E. Moody Rd. The Reporting Party informed dispatch that the driver of the vehicle was not seen on the scene, but the (Reporting Party) did not remain in the area. Upon officer’s arrival, the driver of the vehicle had left the scene. Officers attempted to locate the driver without any success. The vehicle appeared to have not suffered any damage, and was towed from the scene, due to being abandoned in a dry ditch. There was no contact information for the registered owner.”





House not for rent

“Police were dispatched to call a property owner back in regards to their house being listed online for rent. The Reporting Party reported the listing was fraudulent and wanted to talk with police in regards as to what to do. Police called the (Reporting Party) back and collected information (from) the call. Police located the listing online and observed that it was on what appeared to be a fraudulent website. Police directed the Reporting Party to report the cite to the FBI. Police then cleared from the call. There was no loss for this event. “