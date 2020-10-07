POLICE LOG: Individual receives multiple calls regarding tuning a piano they don’t own

The following comes from Madison County Sheriff‘s Office police logs and is public record.





Hotel assault

“Police responded to a report of an assault that had taken place at a local hotel. Police conducted an investigation into the assault. Police determined that there was no evidence an assault took place. The suspect in this case was trespassed from the property at the request of hotel management. No further action is possible.”





Privacy concerns

“Police were on a call at the Quality Inn when they were waived down by a guest. Police were advised of security and privacy concerns the guest had. Police were shown several doors that had holes in them near the door handle. Police advised management of the holes and security concerns. The (Reporting Party) also complained of a male staff members attitude and customer service. Police advised to the (Reporting Party) to file a complaint with management. Police then cleared.”





Custody battle

“This is a civil dispute about the custody of children shared by the two parties. We received multiple calls during the day and responded to the residence multiple times. The children were never exchanged.”







Destroyed mailbox

“Police were on patrol in the area of 1000 South and Burton Elementary when they observed that someone had run over the mailbox and destroyed it. Police collected photographs of the scene and any evidence left behind. Police contacted Madison School District of the damage. Police then cleared. Police are currently investigating the incident.”







Suspicious piano tuner

“Police received a call from an individual who wanted to report a suspicious voicemail they had received regarding piano tuning. The reporting person said they did not have a piano, and this is the second time they received this call in the last couple of years. The reporting person wanted the police to be aware of this information.”

