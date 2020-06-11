POLICE LOG: Individual reports lost Airpod

The following comes from Madison County Sheriffs Office police logs and is public record.

Free gift card scam

“Police took a walk-in report where the individual had been scammed and sent gift cards to someone he met online. The individual was eventually coerced into giving his account information. The individual was advised to work with his bank to resolve the problem.”



Airpod problem

“Lost AirPods reported.”



Wires on fire

“Police responded to assist the Madison County Fire Department with a vehicle fire. Police arrived and found that there was no fire, however, electric wires had melted in the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle stopped the hazard before the (arrival) of emergency services, injuring himself in the process. The man was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in the ambulance due to a severe burn to his hand. No further action was taken.”



Handicap parking spot

“Police responded to Walmart for an individual who parked in a handicap spot.”



Wild park experience

“Police were advised of some juveniles at Eagle Park who were flipping over picnic tables and throwing one in the river. When Police arrived to the area, they were able to locate the individuals involved. Police did make contact with the parents of the juveniles involved and advised them of what was going on.”



Missing scooter

“Police took a theft report of a scooter from the local skate park. Police located the scooter and returned it to its owner.”

