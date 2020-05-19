POLICE LOG: Individual under the influence of drugs found in a tree throwing rocks at people

Taco truck car complaint

“Police were flagged down by a male individual (identified as Robert Franz) who stated he wanted to file a complaint on Tony’s Tacos because the customers were parking on his property. Police spoke with the Owner of Tony’s Taco and he stated he was renting from the owner of Ray’s and that he would have his customers park elsewhere. Police cleared without further incident.”

Scam or money?

“Police took a walk–in report from a male individual who received a check in the mail by someone he did not know or work for. The amount of the check was for $3,200.00 made out to Larry Prater from Cleveland Marathon, Inc. Larry stated he wanted to check with the police to see if the check was real or if it was just a scam. Police advised Larry that it was more than likely a scam. Larry handed the check over and police advised him that they would notify him when they found out if it was legitimate or not.”

Individual wanted by FBI

“Police were patrolling in a residential area that was under a special watch due to recent trespassers and suspicious circumstances. While on foot patrol in the area, an officer made contact with an individual who was in the area. The officer identified the individual and discovered the individual had an FBI felony extraditable warrant. Police then arrested the individual who was booked into jail per the arrest warrant.”

Tire on the run

“Police were advised of a motorist assist in the area of South 1st East and Main St. Police were told there was a vehicle that had a tire come off and the vehicle was stuck in the middle of the road. Police assisted getting the tire back on and followed the vehicle to the driver’s residence to make sure the got there safely.”

Late-night stalker

“Police returned a landline to a female caller in reference to a suspicious circumstance. The caller stated that she was followed by a male from her friends house to her house late at night. The caller stated that the male got very close to her but then another female driver pulled up and offered her a ride and the male walked away. Police are investigating and are patrolling the area.”

The sky is falling

“City police were asked to assist Madison County Deputies with apprehending a male that was high on drugs in a tree throwing rocks at people. Police responded and assisted with getting the male in custody. Police then cleared. There is nothing further to report.”