POLICE LOG: Individuals reported fornicating in McDonald’s parking lot

The following comes from Madison County Sheriffs Office police logs and is public record.

Child’s cut leg under investigation

“Officers were contacted regarding a possible child abuse complaint. The complaint occurred in the area of the 1400 block of Second East in Rexburg. Officers were able to make contact with the mother of the child, who had custody of the child. It was found that the child was safe at the time of the report, but at the time of the incident, an object was used to cut the child’s leg. This incident will be forwarded to the detective division for further investigation.”





Gift card fraud

“On 07/10/2020 Officers responded to the RPD front desk in reference to a walk-in report of fraud. The reporting party was complaining of purchasing multiple gift cards, in the amount of $4,500.00 and sent the card information to the scammer. The reporting party later found that the check the scammer used to pay with was fraudulent. At this time, there is no suspect information.”







Closing clerk leaves the door unlocked

“Officers responded to the area of the first block of South Center Street in reference to a possible open door complaint. Officers were able to check the store and found the store was secure. The responsible party for the store arrived and made sure everything was secure. The responsible party stated that the door was left open by his closing clerk.”







Fornication at McDonald’s

“Police responded to McDonald’s off of University Boulevard for a report of two individuals fornicating in their vehicle in the parking lot. Police searched the area but were unable to locate the individuals. Police cleared without further incident.”







Suspicious scooter activity

“Police received a report of a person acting suspiciously on a scooter in the parking lot of a restaurant. Police responded to the area but located no one on a scooter. No further action was taken.”

