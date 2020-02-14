POLICE LOG: Living in an igloo

The following is from the Rexburg Police Logs and is a public record.

Another cat, another car

“Police responded to the area of North 2nd West in reference to a report of a cat that was stuck in the engine compartment of a vehicle. Police arrived and were able to get the cat out. Police then cleared.”

Relationship in danger

“Police took a report of a robbery of a male that took place in an apartment complex. Police investigated the incident and found that there was no robbery and the reporting party lied so they didn’t have to tell their fiancé that he spent money on a prostitute in another jurisdiction. The male was cited and released for filing a false police report.”

Hotels are not free

“Police responded to a local hotel for a report of a suspicious male who walked into the hotel, walked around and then used the pool room shower. Police spoke to the individual and escorted him out of the hotel.”

A new kind of sledding

“Police responded to the Ricks Palmer Subdivision for a complaint of people driving around and pulling sleds behind the car. Police located the vehicle and advised the driver to stop doing that or they would get a citation.”

Free rent

“Police provided a welfare check on a BYU-Idaho student who was sleeping in a homemade igloo. Roommates were concerned because it was cold outside. Person was checked and it was noted that roommate had all particular winter equipment to keep him safe.”