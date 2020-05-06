POLICE LOG: Longboarder causing a commotion

Speedy dirt bikes cause disturbance

“Police were dispatched to the area of Pioneer Road for the report of dirt bikes going fast. Police were out of position to locate the dirt bikes. A special watch has been placed in the area and the incident has been documented. No license plates or descriptions were given.

Soap, brushes and a warning

“Police responded to a complaint of graffiti in the pavilion. Police arrived, found explicit sexual comments and male genital drawings on the floor and all three walls. There was also chalk on the walls as well. Police located the adult and two juveniles who admitted they took burnt wood and wrote all the gestures and comments. Police warned them and had all three scrub the floor and walls with soap and brushes. The two juveniles were released to their parents.”

Texas caller seeking information turned down

“Police returned a phone call to business owner out of Texas asking for information on a vehicle. Police told the individual that information could not be provided per law.”

Vehicle with missing tire abandoned

“Police were advised of a possible motorist assist on north bound Highway 20 at the 332 overpass. Police were told the vehicle looks like it might have a flat tire. Police located the vehicle which was a silver Mitsubishi Eclipse. The vehicle was missing the front left tire and had some vehicle damage on the front left wheel well. The vehicle was unoccupied when Police located it. Police tried to make contact with the owner to see when they will be removing the vehicle but were unable to. Police tagged the vehicle for removal after 24 hours. The vehicle is not in the roadway and still had its hazards on when Police cleared from the scene.”

Longboarder nearly causes crash

“Police received a complaint of a longboarder who failed to obey a traffic control device, nearly causing a collision. Police patrolled the area and were unable to locate the longboarder. No further action was taken.”