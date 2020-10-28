POLICE LOG: Male subject commits felony at his apartment

The following comes from Madison County Sheriff’s Office police logs and is public record.

Vehicle on fire

“Police were dispatched to a vehicle fire in a parking lot off of West 7th South. Upon arrival, the Fire Department put out the fire. The owner was contacted and identified and pictures were taken. The vehicle was then towed.”



Fighting couple

“Police responded to a welfare check on a female in the area of South 3rd East. Police were advised by a male caller that he had an argument with his girlfriend and she said that she was going to harm herself and now he can’t get ahold of her. Police made contact with the female and she stated that she was fine and that she just didn’t want to talk to the caller right now.”



Heavy traffic complaint

“Police were dispatched to a complaint of heavy traffic. Police arrived on scene and saw it was due to road construction.”

Joint Amazon account

“Police were dispatched to return a phone call to a female who had recently broken up with her boyfriend who was still using her card on an Amazon account that they had created. The male was contacted and stated he did not know how to change it. Officers were able to walk him through how to remove the card from the account. He also stated that he would reimburse her if she’d like. The female was made aware.”



Felony committed

“Police responded to a disturbance of a male subject writing graffiti on the outside of his apartment, breaking objects, screaming, and yelling. Police determined that the subject in fact committed felony malicious injury to property and, during the course of their investigation, learned that the male subject had also committed a felony burglary at a local department discount store.”

