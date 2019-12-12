POLICE LOG: Man upset over videogames, again

Gift card scammer

“Police took a report of a fraud. The individual was contacted on the phone regarding some criminal charges that had been found. The individual was then encouraged to buy gift cards to “pay off” the charges.”

Arizona agency assist

“Police were asked to check a local address for an individual a police department in Arizona wanted to get in touch with. Police checked the address given and found out the individual did not live there anymore and had moved from there back in July.”

Marital abuse and divorce

“Police took a walk-in report of an individual who wanted to report different types of abuse they have experienced throughout the 4 years of their marriage. The reporting person stated they just wanted to have this information on file because they are going through a divorce and working to get a protection order.”

Woman locked out of her car

“Police were dispatched to a call of a public assist where a woman was locked out of her vehicle. The woman could not afford a locksmith, it was late at night, and the temperature was cold. Police responded and were able to unlock the vehicle so the woman could get home.”

The wrong window

“Police were dispatched to a suspicious circumstance of a male individual knocking on women’s apartment windows. Police responded and located the male. The male had been attempting to contact his fiance at the apartment complex but had been knocking on the wrong window. Police located the woman the male had been attempting to contact at the next-door apartment who verified what the male had told Police. Police spoke with the female occupants of the other apartment and the male was warned and left.”

Child playing with the phone

“Police responded to an open-line 911 call. Police found that a juvenile sister was babysitting her two smaller sisters. While playing with the phone their parents had left them, the smaller child accidentally called the emergency number, resulting in a 911 call. Police made contact with the parents and assured that everyone was ok.”

Videogame outrage, again

“Police responded to a possible domestic (incident) at a townhome. Upon arrived it was discovered it was a male that had become upset while playing video games. This was the second time Police have responded to this male for the same reason. The male was warned for disturbing the peace.”

Stolen plates and drugs

“Police were advised of a vehicle traveling south on Hwy 20 with stolen plates on it. Police were able to locate the vehicle and stopped it. During the stop investigation, police also located some illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia. One individual was taken to the Madison County Jail and booked on the drug and paraphernalia charges. Police are still investigating the issue with the stolen license plate.”

Car breakdown upturns stolen firearm

“While police were on patrol in the area of 2nd East and Moody, they observed a vehicle with several equipment violations. When police went to pull the vehicle over, the vehicle broke down in the lane of travel. Police assisted with getting the vehicle into the Walmart parking lot. Police learned the owner of the vehicle was on probation. Probation was notified. Probation requested that police search the vehicle. While searching the vehicle a stolen revolver was located. Police collected the revolver and are working with the agency that reported the revolver stolen for charges and arrest.”