POLICE LOG: Marijuana or a skunk

The following comes from Madison County Sheriffs Office police logs and is public record.



Instagram harassment

“Police were asked to return a phone call to a resident who reported that someone was sending messages on Instagram to them and they did not know who the person was. The reporting person stated the messages were explicit in nature and scared them. Police advised the individual that they could just block the account and report them to Instagram.”



Noise-canceling headphones

“Police responded to a noise complaint at an apartment. Police made contact with the tenant who was using noise-canceling headphones. The sound was turned down to an acceptable level.”



Skunk or marijuana?

“Police received a complaint of an odor of marijuana at an apartment building. Police checked the area and determined that the odor was from a skunk. No further action was taken.”



Four-way collision

“Police responded to a four-vehicle traffic accident where unit one, a Black GMC Denali, struck three parked cars while traveling West on 2nd S.”

According to police record, units two, three and Four were all legally parked along the curb facing west. Unit one then struck each vehicle in the following order.

“Unit two was Silver Kia Sorento, then struck unit three, a Silver Mercedes, shoving unit three onto the curb and into unit four, a Green Dodge Truck. Police conducted an investigation.”



Long red light

“Police responded to the intersection of 7th S. and University Blvd. for a complaint that the traffic light was stuck on red. Police arrived and saw the traffic light cycling through the colors. Police cleared without further incident.”

