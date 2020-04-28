POLICE LOG: Moose on the loose

Editor’s note: The following is from Rexburg Police Logs and is public record.

Drunk, tired and food on fire

“Police and Fire were dispatched to an apartment on Ella Lane that had a fire alarm going off and an unresponsive male sitting on the couch. Police were first to arrive and were able to get the male woke up. Police had the male step out of the apartment. Fire then arrived and were able to determine that the male had food burning on the stove. The male was found to be drunk and tired, and that is why he was unresponsive. There was no damage to the apartment. Police cleared from the call.”

Wild moose chase

“Police responded to an animal complaint. RP said they saw a moose near the Madison Fair Grounds. Police lost sight of the moose near the airport.”

Phony cell phone

“Police returned a phone call regarding a possible fraud. The reporting party purchased a new cell phone over the app “Offer Up.” They became suspicious when the phone arrived within 30 minutes from reportedly Georgia and promptly ended the transaction.”

Unwanted house guest

“Police were dispatched to take a walk in of a suspicious incident. The RP stated that she lives alone and states there has been someone breaking into her residence while she is at work. The subject showers and eats her food, but has not stolen anything other than food. It is unknown who the subject is. Police set up extra patrol for the RP’s residence.”

Bad vibes

“Police responded to a local apartment and spoke with a reporting party concerning a feeling that something bad was going to happen. Police learned from the reporting party that everything was ok with him, he simply had a feeling something bad was going to happen. The reporting party was not able to give a location or any idea of what bad thing was happening. Police found no criminal activity. No further action was taken.”