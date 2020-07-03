POLICE LOG: Owner of missing cell phone turns out to be in jail

The following comes from Madison County Sheriffs Office police logs and is public record.

Boot taken personal

“Police responded to a complaint of predatory booting. Police made contact with the vehicle owner and explained to him that it was a civil matter and that he would need to handle the issue with the booting company.”



Injured child

“Police responded to the area of South 1st West to assist CPS with a follow up on a report. CPS advised that they had been contacted in reference to a mother at the residence that had self-reported an injury to one of her children. Police met with the parents and the child, the child was not in any immediate danger and the incident is going to be followed up on.”



Motel battery

“Police were called to take a report of the battery that took place at a motel. Police met with both people involved and had them separate for the night. The incident took place because one of the persons involved was intoxicated and had the car keys. The sober person took the keys and the intoxicated person called to report the incident. No charges were filed and the incident has been documented.”



Missing inmate’s cell phone

“Police were advised of a cell phone that was left at the Maverick sometime during the day. Police were able to determine who the owner was and discovered the owner was currently in jail. Police were able to make contact with the owners probation officer and turned the phone over to them who will get it to the owner’s mother.”



Unknown towing

“Police responded to a report of a suspicious male in the area of South Yellowstone. A passer by called and stated that a male was yelling profanities and walking around a business parking lot. Police made contact with the male who stated that he was upset that his car got towed. Police were able to calm the individual and explain to him why his car got towed.”

