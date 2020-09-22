POLICE LOG: Parents deny nicotine vape belongs to their children

The following comes from Madison County Sheriffs Office police logs and is public record.

Parents deny nicotine vape

“Police conducted a traffic stop for a traffic violation. The driver and passenger were juveniles, and a nicotine vape was located in plain view. The juveniles denied ownership of the vape. Police made contact with the juveniles parents who advised the vape didn’t belong to the juveniles but requested Police dispose of it. Police disposed of the vape. The juvenile was warned for (a) traffic violation.”



Fast and Furious parking garage

“Police responded to the report of vehicles being loud and racing in a local parking garage. Police arrived and located multiple vehicles with loud exhausts. Police spoke with the drivers and warned them for disturbing the peace.”



Parking lot race round two

“Police responded to a parking lot of a local business for the report of vehicles racing in the parking lot. Police arrived but were unable to locate any vehicles racing or otherwise matching the suspect vehicles.”



Park photographer

“Police were dispatched to a suspicious circumstance where an individual at a City Park was taking photos of individuals with their permission. The individuals then asked the photographer to delete the photos. Police spoke with the reporting party and answered questions and concerns they had.”



Straw bail blockage

“Police responded to the intersection of University Blvd. and Yellowstone Hwy. for traffic control due to straw bails falling off a truck and blocking a travel lane. The bails were removed, and traffic flow resumed to normal.”