POLICE LOG: Photos of the sunset

The following is from the Rexburg Police logs and is public record.



Out of jail then right back again

“Police received information that an individual was being released from the Madison County Jail, who had a suspended driver’s license. Police located the person in question driving a motor vehicle and performed a traffic stop on the vehicle. Due to the circumstances of the suspended license, Police arrested the driver of the vehicle. The individual was taken back to the Madison County Jail.”

Drug bust

“Police responded to Stonebrook apartments for possible illegal drug use. When police arrived on scene there was smoke coming out of the apartment vent with a strong marijuana odor. Police contacted the individuals and conducted simple searches on all of them. Police contacted the lease holder, which was not home at the time, and police requested permission to search the home. Police did not get permission from the lease holder and had to get a search warrant. Police began the search and found marijuana and paraphernalia. Individuals were cited for Frequenting and Possession. Individuals were cited and released.”

Anonymous egging

“Police responded to a report of a vehicle that was egged while driving south on 2nd East. The victim in was unable to provided a description of the suspects or suspect vehicle. Police were unable to locate the suspects.”

Clothes or garbage?

“Police responded to the area of South Yellowstone to a report of suspicious activity. Police met with a male reporting party who advised that there were bags of clothes and food that had been left behind his business. The reporting party stated that it looked like someone was possibly squatting there. Police arrived and located the items but were unable to determine the owner. The items were removed and the garbage was thrown away.”

Report of a stolen car and high-risk traffic stop

“Police were dispatched to locate a stolen car. While police were on patrol in the area of 2nd East and Mountain River Drive, police located a vehicle matching the description. Police preformed a high-risk traffic stop and took the occupants into custody. While investigating the incident, police determined no crime had been committed, and the vehicle was not stolen. Police released the occupants and cleared from the call. Madison County took over the investigation for possible misuse of 911.”

A bullet hole in the pantry

“Police responded to a residence on the south block of 500 S Pioneer road. Complainant advises that while cleaning house, a bullet hole was located in the pantry. Police looked at hole and appears that a small caliber object pierced wall from the south side. Police attempted contact with occupants in nearby apartment but have not been able to locate occupants.”

They let their “friends” over

“Police responded to a report of two unwanted males in a college apartment on the 100 South block of 1st West. Investigation revealed that two males were allowed into apartment by a roommate. Roommate did not communicate to other roommates that his friends would be in apartment. Police checked individuals criminal history and wants and warrants that came back negative. “Friends” left the area after Police checked information.”

Photos of the sunset

“Police responded to a trespassing on private property. The owner requested that police use their discretion on whether to cite them for trespassing. It was found that the individuals were just taking pictures of the sunset. The individuals were warned that they would be cited if it occurred again. No further action was taken.”