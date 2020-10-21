POLICE LOG: Police receive report of potato throwing

The following comes from Madison County Sheriff’s Office police logs and is public record.

Broulim’s burglary



“Police responded to Broulim‘s for a report of a male individual running away from them with stolen merchandise. Police arrived and conducted an investigation. Police cited one male with theft and are working on burglary as well.”





Breaking probation rules

“This is an incident where a male came to the Police Department to report that a male that is not supposed to be near his residence was knocking on his window last night several times, his probation officer wanted it reported so this is a department information report only.”





Window pounding

“Police were contacted concerning a subject who was pounding on the windows in the middle of the night and had just been released from jail after making threats to do harm to the owner of the property.”





Potato hits car

“Police responded to a report of a vehicle that was hit by a potato. Police responded and the reporting party did not want to pursue charges. Police were unable to locate anyone throwing potatoes and the incident has been documented.”







Setting off vehicle alarms

“Police responded to Cedars parking garage for a report of a truck driving up and down the garage setting off vehicle alarms. Police responded and searched the area. Police were utl (unable to locate) on any vehicle. Police cleared without further incident.”