POLICE LOG: Police required for sibling altercation

The following comes from Madison County Sheriffs Office police logs and is public record.

Mysterious alarm

“Police were contacted regarding a citizen who came home to her residence to find the alarm going off. She walked through the house and found nothing missing, and no one inside. She requested Police document this incident.”





Hit and run

“Police responded to a call of a vehicle that was damaged while it was in a parking lot. Police spoke with the owner of the vehicle and collected information. This incident is still under investigation.”





Drug glass pipe

“Police received a complaint of possible drug paraphernalia in an abandoned apartment on the 500 South block of Second West. A glass pipe was found and was destroyed.”







Suspicious male

“Police responded to the Tower (Apartments) for a suspicious male asking the (Reporting Party) to get into his vehicle. Police searched the area and were (put) on the vehicle. (Reporting Party) did not want contact.”





Sibling altercation

“Police assisted Madison County Sheriff’s Office on an altercation between siblings. No criminal actions were taken.”

